Hwy 78 Road Work and Detour Postponed

The recent wet weather has postponed road construction work on Iowa 78 between Penn Avenue and Quaker Avenue near Winfield. The closure of Iowa 78 previously scheduled for July 9 will take place at a later date, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Chariton construction office.

Once the project is in place, motorists will be directed around the work zone using one of the following signed detour routes. (See map.)

Motorists traveling east on Iowa 78 will be detoured by traveling south on Oasis Avenue for 2 miles, east on Henry County Road H-28 for 2.5 miles, and then north on Henry County Road X-23 for 2 miles to reach the junction with Iowa 78

Motorists traveling west on Iowa 78 will be detoured south on Henry County Road X-23 for 2 miles, west on Henry County Road H-28 for 2.5 miles, then north on Oasis Avenue for 2 miles to reach the junction with Iowa 78.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.