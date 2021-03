Hwy 34 Detour for Emergencies

Hwy 34 West of Mount Pleasant will remain open during construction of the new Skunk River bridge with one lane traffic instead of two lane traffic.

A detour will only be in effect if an accident or some other emergency occurs and closes Hwy 34. At that time the specified detour route onto County roads (Benton Avenue, Old Hwy 34 and Franklin Avenue) would be utilized.