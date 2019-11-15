HTC’s Freesmeier To Be Honored Tonight for IGHSAU’s Golden Plaque of Distinction

KILJ — Holy Trinity Catholic coach Melissa Freesmeier is the 2019 volleyball recipient of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Golden Plaque of Distinction.

Freesmeier will be honored before the start of the Class 1A championship match on tonight at the U.S. Cellular Center.

The Golden Plaque of Distinction Award honors the Iowa coach who has demonstrated a successful career while making notable contributions toward school, community and the coaching profession.

Freesmeier is in her 28th season of coaching volleyball and has taken 18 teams to the state tournament.

In that span, she has won two state championships with four state runner-up finishes.

She won her first crown in 1996 at West Point Marquette High School and won the 2014 Class 1A state championship at Holy Trinity Catholic.

Freesmeier has won over 900 matches in her career.

She has been named the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Coach of the Year twice and the NFHS Iowa Volleyball Coach of the Year for the 2017-18 school year.

She has been named regional coach of the year 11 times and conference coach of the year 16 times.

Freesmeier also serves as the girls golf coach at Holy Trinity Catholic and teaches physical education, outdoor education and health at HTC Junior-Senior High. Melissa has three daughters; Jessica, Jenna and Jordan and two grandchildren.

She led her team to their fourth straight state semifinal yesterday before being ousted by Wapsie Valley.