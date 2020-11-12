House Fire

Approximately 1253 Wednesday afternoon call the Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded to a fire call at 401 W. Vine.coming in as a structure fire. Upon arrival, smoke was coming from the upper level of the two story home. One crew made initial attack through the front door and did a quick knockdown in the upper level living room. Fire was contained to that room. A second crew made attack from rear of home via a second story deck. Two engines and 12 firefighters were on scene for 1 1/2 hrs. The house sustained heat and smoke damage and the fire is under investigation.