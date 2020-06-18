Hot Starts: Winfield’s Anderson, New London’s Catala Blaze Out of Gates

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The 2020 Iowa High School baseball and softball season is just a few days old but several KILJ-area athletes have put on a show already.

Let’s take a look at some hot starts to the 2020 season.

Softball

Winfield-Mount Union junior pitcher Madie Anderson Anderson was one of the area’s best hurlers last year as a sophomore, registering 17 wins along with a microscopic 1.84 ERA. She’s been even better to start her junior season. Anderson has worked in all three games for the Wolves this season yielding just one run to Class 3A’s 2019 State Runner-Up (now #2 2A) Louisa-Muscatine. Anderson went toe-to-toe with area’s best arm in Hailey Sanders that night — Sanders a UNI recruit — while striking out nine. In 17 innings thus far, Anderson has allowed just five hits, three walks while amassing 26 strikeouts. That’s good.

Wapello junior Toni Bohlen Bohlen hit .280 and drove in 17 runs last year as a sophomore and is on pace to shatter those marks this season. The junior is 6-for-11 to start her season and has already accounted for six runs batted in, tops in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference-North Division. If the Arrows want to get back to the state tournament, they’ll need Bohlen to keep up the exploits with the bat this season.

New London senior Layney Loyd We all know by now how dangerous Loyd is at the plate — and in the case you forgot — the senior has demolished pitching in three games this season. Hitting .500, Loyd has two doubles, one home run and has plated six runs. The DMACC recruit has helped guide New London to a 2-1 start this season.

Danville junior Morgan Waste Talk about a perfect start? Waste has yet to be retired in two games for Danville. A perfect 1.000 batting average, 1.000 on-base percentage and she already has slugged a home run. That is about as hot as you could be to start the year.



Baseball: