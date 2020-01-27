Honor Band Selections

Honor Band SelectionsWritten by Theresa Rose on January 27, 2020
The following Mount Pleasant Middle and High School students have been named to the Southeast Iowa Bandmasters Association Honor Bands based on auditions Saturday at Fairfield High School.
Middle School
Tarynn Dascher – 7th Grade – French Horn
Madison Helling – 8th Grade – Flute
Elaina Holtkamp – 8th Grade – Clarinet
Gabby Perez – 8th Grade – Clarinet
Jolynn Keomanivong – 8th Grade – Tenor Sax
Nate Stroud – 8th Grade – Percussion
High School
Anya Clark – 10th Grade – Clarinet
Claire Holtkamp – 12th Grade – Clarinet
Annika Rynders – 12th Grade – Alto Sax
Luke Ryon – 11th Grade – Bari Sax
Brandon Burtlow – 9th Grade – Trumpet
Kionna Parrish – 11th Grade – Trumpet
The SEIBA Honor Band Concert will be held at Iowa City West High School on Wednesday February 5. The students will rehearse with guest conductors during the afternoon, and give an evening concert. The middle school bands will present their concert at 5:00 p.m., followed by the high school bands at 6:00 p.m.