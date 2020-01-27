Honor Band Selections

The following Mount Pleasant Middle and High School students have been named to the Southeast Iowa Bandmasters Association Honor Bands based on auditions Saturday at Fairfield High School.

Middle School

Tarynn Dascher – 7th Grade – French Horn

Madison Helling – 8th Grade – Flute

Elaina Holtkamp – 8th Grade – Clarinet

Gabby Perez – 8th Grade – Clarinet

Jolynn Keomanivong – 8th Grade – Tenor Sax

Nate Stroud – 8th Grade – Percussion

High School

Anya Clark – 10th Grade – Clarinet

Claire Holtkamp – 12th Grade – Clarinet

Annika Rynders – 12th Grade – Alto Sax

Luke Ryon – 11th Grade – Bari Sax

Brandon Burtlow – 9th Grade – Trumpet

Kionna Parrish – 11th Grade – Trumpet

The SEIBA Honor Band Concert will be held at Iowa City West High School on Wednesday February 5. The students will rehearse with guest conductors during the afternoon, and give an evening concert. The middle school bands will present their concert at 5:00 p.m., followed by the high school bands at 6:00 p.m.