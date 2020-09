Holly Ann Christe Mills

Holly Ann Christe Mills, 57, of New London, died Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Her family would like to invite friends and family to the home of George and Mary

Christe at 22801 – 170th Street, New London, on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM for a light lunch and gathering to celebrate Holly’s life. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.