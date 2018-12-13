Herbert “Herb” Rex Swan

Herbert “Herb” Rex Swan, of Washington, formerly of Wayland died Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at the McCreedy Home.

Funeral Services have been scheduled for 2:00 PM Sunday, December 16, 2018 at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington with Pastor Micheal Swartzendruber officiating. Burial will follow at Center Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 3-6:00 PM Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the funeral home.

Herbert R. Swan the son of Rex and Ora (Cumings) Swan, was born in rural Wayland on November 21, 1932. He was united in marriage to Lois Roth on October 19, 1952. Herb graduated from Wayland High School and attended Iowa Wesleyan. He worked the family farm, Metromail in Mt. Pleasant, and sold insurance. He was a member of the Wayland Methodist Church. He enjoyed traveling, reading, crossword puzzles, music and attending family events and functions.

Survivors include children, Greta Fisk (Richard) of Cedar Rapids, IA, Curtis Swan (Pam) of Soldotna, AK, Donna Fanning (Darrell) of Cedar Falls, IA, Doug Swan (Lori) of Washington, IA, Scott Swan (Bobbie) of Houston, TX, 11 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.

Herb was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lois, daughter Cynthia Webb, sister Marian Aurit, and grandson Jamie Swan.