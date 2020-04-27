Henry County Won’t Be Allowed to Re-Open, Yet

Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation continuing the State Public Health Emergency Declaration

DES MOINES – Today, Gov. Reynolds signed a new proclamation continuing the State Public Health Emergency Declaration until May 27, 2020. The proclamation loosens social distancing measures in 77 Iowa counties effective Friday, May 1 and continues other restrictions until 11:50 p.m. on Friday, May 15.

In the 77 counties, the proclamation permits restaurants, fitness centers, malls, libraries, race tracks, and certain other retail establishments to reopen in a limited fashion with public health measures in place. In addition, the proclamation lifts the restriction on religious and spiritual gatherings so long as churches and other gathering hosts implement reasonable public health measures. All other regulatory relief previously provided to affected Iowans is also extended until Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

SECTION ONE. I strongly encourage all vulnerable Iowans, including those with preexisting medical conditions and those older than 65, in all counties of the state to continue to limit their activities outside of their home, including their visits to businesses and other establishments and their participation in gatherings of any size and any purpose.

REOPENING OF BUSINESSES AND ESTABLISHMENTS

(All counties except Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Dallas, Des Moines, Dubuque, Fayette, Henry, Iowa, Jasper, Johnson, Linn, Louisa, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Tama, Washington, or Woodbury County)

SECTION TWO. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 135.144 (3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, unless otherwise modified by subsequent proclamation or order of the Iowa Department of Public Health, I hereby order that effective at 5:00 a.m. on May 1, 2020 and until 11:59 p.m. on May 15, 2020:

Restaurants: A restaurant may reopen to serve food and beverages on its premises, but only to the extent that it complies with the following requirements:

(1) Capacity limited: The restaurant must limit the number of customers present at indoor or outdoor spaces to 50% of its normal operating capacity to ensure adequate spacing of groups.

(2) Groups limited: The restaurant must ensure that no group of customers seated together in the restaurant is larger than six people.

(3) Social distancing: The restaurant must ensure at least six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining alone.

(4) Self-service prohibited: The restaurant must not have any self-service of food or beverages, including buffets or salad bars.

(5) Social distancing, hygiene, and public health measures: The restaurant shall also implement reasonable measures under the circumstances of each restaurant to ensure social distancing of employees and customers, increased hygiene practices, and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals and the Iowa Department of Public Health.

This paragraph does not reopen a bar, which must remain closed to the public except as provided in section 2, paragraph A of this Proclamation.

Fitness centers: A fitness center, health club, health spa, or gym may reopen, but only to the extent that it complies with the following requirements:

(1) Capacity limited: The establishment must limit the number of customers present to 50% of its maximum legal occupancy capacity.

(2) Social distancing: The establishment must ensure that all equipment, such as treadmills, bikes, weight machines, benches, and power racks, are spaced at least six feet apart or take other appropriate measures to ensure that more closely spaced equipment is not used.

(3) Group activities: Any group activities or classes must be limited to ten or fewer people and all people participating must maintain a distance of six feet apart at all times.

(4) Social distancing, hygiene, and public health measures: The establishment shall also implement reasonable measures under the circumstances of each establishment to ensure social distancing of employees and customers, increased hygiene practices, and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Malls: An enclosed mall may reopen, but only to the extent that it complies with the following requirements:

(1) Capacity limited: The mall must limit the number of customers present to 50% of its maximum legal occupancy capacity.

(2) Common seating areas: All common seating areas, such as food courts, shall remain closed. Restaurants in food courts may operate on a carry-out basis.

(3) Play areas: Any play area or playground must remain closed.

(4) Social distancing, hygiene, and public health measures: The mall shall also implement reasonable measures under the circumstances of each mall to ensure social distancing of employees and customers, increased hygiene practices, and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Libraries: A library may reopen provided that it limits the number of patrons present to 50% of its maximum legal occupancy capacity and implements reasonable measures under the circumstances of each library to ensure social distancing of employees and patrons, increased hygiene practices, and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health. Race tracks: A speedway or race track, other than a track conducting horse or dog races, may reopen its operations provided that it does not permit any spectators to attend its events in person. Other retail establishments: A retail establishments that was previously ordered to be closed statewide, and is now ordered to be closed only in certain counties under section 5, paragraph I, may reopen, but only to the extent that it limits the number of customers present to 50% of its maximum legal occupancy capacity and implements reasonable measures under the circumstances of each establishment to ensure social distancing of employees and customers, increased hygiene practices, and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

This section shall apply only to businesses and establishments located in an Iowa county other than Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Dallas, Des Moines, Dubuque, Fayette, Henry, Iowa, Jasper, Johnson, Linn, Louisa, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Tama, Washington, or Woodbury counties.