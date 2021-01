Henry County Supervisors Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

January 26, 2021

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

9:15 Caleb Waters, Conservation FY22 Budget Presentation

9:45 Katie Pidgeon Conservation Board

10:15 Kristi Perry Chamber – Economic Developments & Tourism Updates

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates