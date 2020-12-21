Henry County Supervisors Meeting Agenda

Henry County Supervisors Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on December 21, 2020
AGENDA
December 22, 2020
Approve Agenda
Approve Minutes
9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update
Resolution endorsing funding for Winfield Avenue west of Grand Avenue
9:15 Motion to Suspend Taxes for FY20/21
9:30 Sarah Berndt, CDS Monthly Update
9:45 Approve Resolution for Supervisor Chair to Sign
28E Agreement for Iowa Precinct Atlas Consortium for Elections
Other County Business as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates
December 24, 2020
No Meeting due to Christmas Eve