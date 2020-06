Henry County Supervisors Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

June 25, 2020

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

Approve Claims

9:00 Sarah Berndt CDS Monthly Update

Approve and sign Transition Link MOU with SEIL

Approve and sign SEIL Region Statement of Understanding

Approval of ISAC HIPPA Agreement

9:30 Decision on EMS

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates