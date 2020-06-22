Henry County Supervisors Meeting Agenda

The Board of Supervisors meets regularly on Tuesday and Thursday mornings usually beginning at 9:00 AM. All meetings are open

to the public unless, for purposes described in Code of Iowa Chapter 21, a closed meeting is necessary or advisable to protect the

interests of individuals or the County. All persons are invited to take an active roll in Henry County government. Agenda

appointments will need to be scheduled through Henry County Auditor’s Office. You may address the Board (without an

appointment) while they are in session if you are willing to wait your turn at an unscheduled agenda time.

Henry County Supervisors

100 E Washington St Ste 202

Mt Pleasant IA 52641

Fax: 319-385-3601

Gary See, Vice-Chairman Marc Lindeen, Chairman Greg Moeller, Member

319-385-0759 319-385-0760 319-385-0761________

AGENDA

June 23, 2020

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

9:15 Resolution for Transfer of Funds

10:00 Bob Libby EMS Discussion

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates