Henry County Supervisors Meeting Agenda

Henry County Supervisors Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on June 22, 2020
The Board of Supervisors meets regularly on Tuesday and Thursday mornings usually beginning at 9:00 AM. All meetings are open
to the public unless, for purposes described in Code of Iowa Chapter 21, a closed meeting is necessary or advisable to protect the
interests of individuals or the County. All persons are invited to take an active roll in Henry County government. Agenda
appointments will need to be scheduled through Henry County Auditor’s Office. You may address the Board (without an
appointment) while they are in session if you are willing to wait your turn at an unscheduled agenda time.
Henry County Supervisors
100 E Washington St Ste 202
Mt Pleasant IA 52641
Fax: 319-385-3601
Gary See, Vice-Chairman Marc Lindeen, Chairman Greg Moeller, Member
319-385-0759 319-385-0760 319-385-0761________
AGENDA
June 23, 2020
Approve Agenda
Approve Minutes
9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update
9:15 Resolution for Transfer of Funds
10:00 Bob Libby EMS Discussion
Other County Business as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates