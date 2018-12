Henry County Supervisors Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

December 6, 2018

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Monthly Department Head Meeting

10:00 Resolution Naming Henry County’s Candidate for SEIRPC Director

Resolution Naming Private Sector Candidate for SEIRPC Director

10:10 Accept Resignation of Township Trustees & Clerks

Appointment of Township Trustees & Clerks

Other county discussion as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates