Henry County Supervisors Meeting Agenda

Henry County Supervisors Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on February 3, 2020
AGENDA
February 4, 2020
Approve Agenda
Approve Minutes
9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update
Resolution Award contract for J20 HMA paving project
Motions Approve IDOT funding agreement for Henry-Lee Street bridge
Approve IDOT funding agreement for DERA equipment project
Approve construction plans for projects: Iowa Avenue culvert
310th Street slide and 230th Street box culvert
Approve ROW contracts for 310th Street and 230th Street projects
Approve employee promotion
9:30 HCHC Present Letter of Intent to
County for Emergency Medical Services
Other County Business as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates