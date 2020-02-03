Henry County Supervisors Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

February 4, 2020

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Resolution Award contract for J20 HMA paving project

Motions Approve IDOT funding agreement for Henry-Lee Street bridge

Approve IDOT funding agreement for DERA equipment project

Approve construction plans for projects: Iowa Avenue culvert

310th Street slide and 230th Street box culvert

Approve ROW contracts for 310th Street and 230th Street projects

Approve employee promotion

9:30 HCHC Present Letter of Intent to

County for Emergency Medical Services

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates