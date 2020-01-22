Henry County Supervisors Meeting Agenda

Written by Theresa Rose on January 22, 2020

AGENDA

 

January 23, 2020

 

Approve Agenda

 

Approve Minutes

 

Approve Claims

 

9:00 Secondary Road Budget FY21 Presentation

Resolution to amend the 2020 IDOT Construction Program

Resolution to Purchase Tractor with

Side and Rear Mower Decks

Motion to Approve Contract with Klingner & Associates for 320th Street

Preliminary Design Work including Necessary Permits

 

10:00 Sarah Berndt, CDS Monthly Update

 

10:15 Terry McWilliams Midwest Old Threshers

 

10:30 Mike Adkins Pay Requests

 

Other County Business as time allows

 

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates