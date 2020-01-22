Henry County Supervisors Meeting Agenda

Henry County Supervisors Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on January 22, 2020
AGENDA
January 23, 2020
Approve Agenda
Approve Minutes
Approve Claims
9:00 Secondary Road Budget FY21 Presentation
Resolution to amend the 2020 IDOT Construction Program
Resolution to Purchase Tractor with
Side and Rear Mower Decks
Motion to Approve Contract with Klingner & Associates for 320th Street
Preliminary Design Work including Necessary Permits
10:00 Sarah Berndt, CDS Monthly Update
10:15 Terry McWilliams Midwest Old Threshers
10:30 Mike Adkins Pay Requests
Other County Business as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates