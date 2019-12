Henry County Supervisors Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

December 10, 2019

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Resolution in support of funding for Winfield Avenue west of Grand Avenue

9:15 Rural Resident Recycling Limitations

9:45 Revisit Decision on ATV/UTV Ordinance

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates