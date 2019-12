Henry County Supervisors Meeting Agenda

December 3, 2019

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Motion for Bridge Inspection Contract

9:30 Approve Brok-N-Arrow Subdivision in Sec 15 & 16-70-5

10:00 Carrie Duncan ATV/UTV Ordinance

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates