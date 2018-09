Henry County Supervisors Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

September 25, 2018

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

3rd Reading of Amendment of

The Henry County Clearance Of Snow Or Ice On Secondary Roads Ordinance

9:15 Brian Jones – Final Plat of Pin Oaks Subdivision

9:30 Mike Norris, Great River Housing Trust

11:15 Steve Ort Loyd Subdivision

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates