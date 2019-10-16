Henry County Supervisors Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

October 17, 2019

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

Approve Claims

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Motion to approve 28E agreement with Lee County for bridge replacement

Motion to approve 28E agreement with Washington & Keokuk counties

for portable traffic light maintenance

9:30 2nd Reading of Ordinance Setting Requirements for Tanning Facilities

9:45 Approval of Deer Run Estates Subdivision Section 35 of Baltimore Township

Other County discussion as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates