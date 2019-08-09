Henry County Supervisors Meeting Agenda

Written by Theresa Rose on August 9, 2019

AGENDA

 

August 13, 2019

 

Approve Agenda

 

Approve Minutes

 

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

 

9:15 Motion to Approve Procurement Policy;

Fraud Reporting Policy & Conflict of Interest Policy

 

9:30 John Pullis, Conservation Monthly Update

 

10:00 John Hansen Jail Project

Job Update and Approve Pay Requests

And Any Items Needing Action

Tour of the New LEC

 

10: 30 Sarah Berndt, CDS Monthly Update

 

Other County Business as time allows

 

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates