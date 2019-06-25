Henry County Supervisors Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

June 25, 2019

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Resolution to award contract for New London territory shed construction

Motion to approve 28E Agreement with City of Wayland for road maintenance

9:30 Resolution amending the Resolution

approving and authorizing a form of Loan Agreement

and authorizing and providing for the issuance, and levying

a tax to pay the Notes; Approval of the Tax Exemption Certificate

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates