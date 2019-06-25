Henry County Supervisors Meeting Agenda

Henry County Supervisors Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on June 25, 2019
AGENDA
June 25, 2019
Approve Agenda
Approve Minutes
9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update
Resolution to award contract for New London territory shed construction
Motion to approve 28E Agreement with City of Wayland for road maintenance
9:30 Resolution amending the Resolution
approving and authorizing a form of Loan Agreement
and authorizing and providing for the issuance, and levying
a tax to pay the Notes; Approval of the Tax Exemption Certificate
Other County Business as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates