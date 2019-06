Henry County Supervisors Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

June 13, 2019

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

Approve Claims

10:00 Approve Resolution Directing the Acceptance of a

Proposal to Purchase $675,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes,

Series 2019A

10:30 John Hansen Jail Project

Job Update and Approve Pay Requests

And Any Items Needing Action

Other county discussion as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates