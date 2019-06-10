Henry County Supervisors Meeting Agenda

Henry County Supervisors Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on June 10, 2019
AGENDA
June 11, 2019
Approve Agenda
Approve Minutes
9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update
9:15 Resolution for Tax Abatement &
Cancellation of Tax Sale Certificate on Mobile Home
9:30 John Pullis, Conservation Monthly Update
10:00 Public Hearings and Resolutions for Approval of
Proposition to authorize a Loan Agreement and the issuance of
Notes to evidence the obligations of the County thereunder.
Not to Exceed $250,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes
Not to Exceed $40,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes
Not to Exceed $400,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes
Not to Exceed $150,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes
Not to Exceed $60,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes
Other County Business as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates