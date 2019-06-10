Henry County Supervisors Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

June 11, 2019

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

9:15 Resolution for Tax Abatement &

Cancellation of Tax Sale Certificate on Mobile Home

9:30 John Pullis, Conservation Monthly Update

10:00 Public Hearings and Resolutions for Approval of

Proposition to authorize a Loan Agreement and the issuance of

Notes to evidence the obligations of the County thereunder.

Not to Exceed $250,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes

Not to Exceed $40,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes

Not to Exceed $400,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes

Not to Exceed $150,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes

Not to Exceed $60,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates