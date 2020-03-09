Henry County Supervisors Agenda

Henry County Supervisors AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on March 9, 2020
AGENDA
March 10, 2020
Approve Agenda
Approve Minutes
9:00 Denise Ballard, IGHCP Insurance Proposal
9:30 Public Hearing and
1st Reading of Amendment to Onsite Waste Water
Treatment and Disposal Systems
10:00 Approval of 28E Agreement for Parking Ticket Enforcement
With the City of Mt. Pleasant
Resolution That the County Enact the 28E Agreement with
The City of Mt Pleasant Listed above
10:30 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update
Motion to approve Dust Control Dates
Other County Business as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates
March 12, 2020
No Meeting Attending ISAC in Des Moines