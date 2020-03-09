Henry County Supervisors Agenda

AGENDA

March 10, 2020

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Denise Ballard, IGHCP Insurance Proposal

9:30 Public Hearing and

1st Reading of Amendment to Onsite Waste Water

Treatment and Disposal Systems

10:00 Approval of 28E Agreement for Parking Ticket Enforcement

With the City of Mt. Pleasant

Resolution That the County Enact the 28E Agreement with

The City of Mt Pleasant Listed above

10:30 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Motion to approve Dust Control Dates

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates

March 12, 2020

No Meeting Attending ISAC in Des Moines