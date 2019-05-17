Henry County Supervisors Agenda

AGENDA

May 21, 2019

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Motion to Approve Patching Plans

9:15 Mobile Home Tax Abatement &

Tax Sale Certificate Cancellation

9:30 Motion to Approve Automated Doors

To be paid for by HRSA at Public Health and

Community Services

9:45 Joe Buffington Resolution recommending approval for Expansion of

Roth Farms Confinement from 992 to 1984 Animal Units

17-73-6 1201 Iowa Ave

10:00 Reimbursement Resolution declaring an official intent under Treasury Regulation

1.150-2 to issue debt to reimburse the County for certain expenditures paid in

Connection with specified Projects

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates