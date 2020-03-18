Henry County Sheriff’s Office response plans for COVID-19.

As of 03/17/20, @ 1:00 PM, Henry County Sheriff’s Office began restricting entry into the facility. The front lobby will be closed and all citizens coming into the front vestibule will be instructed to use the intercom to summons assistance as needed.

Citizens that can conduct their business without entry into the building will be requested to do such.

Citizens that need to come into the building will be pre-screened for COVID-19. Any citizen that is known to have COVID-19, or symptoms of such, will be referred to their local physician for COVID-19 testing OR referred to Iowa Department of Public Health for testing.

If it is an emergency, the Sheriff’s Department still respond and still render assistance as needed.

When calling Henry County Sheriff’s Office, or E911 in Henry County, dispatcher’s will be doing some pre-screening questioning, over the telephone, prior to sending services to you. This is to better prepare those emergency services for their response to you, prior to arrival.

No inmate visitations will be allowed at this time.

All persons scheduled to serve time in the Henry County Jail should call to make postponement arrangements as soon as possible.