Henry County Road Closures

Henry County Road ClosuresWritten by Theresa Rose on May 30, 2019
The Henry County Engineer is looking at repairs and hopes to open some of these roads Thursday.
Roads currently closed (5/29/2019 3:30 PM) due to water over the road:
J20 east of Lowell between Perkins and Quincy Ave
110th St – east of Oasis Ave
Marsh Ave @ 105th St
Henry-Jefferson Ave – south of Merrimac Rd
208th St between White Oak Rd and 200th St
253rd St (Oakland Mills) – Franklin Ave east
Freedom Ave (Oakland Mills) – n of 253rd St
265th St (Faulkner’s Access)
Graham Ave – east of Fremont Ave
260th St (Gibson Park)
275th St between Cass Ave and Clayton Ave
Agency Rd between Benton Ave and Clayton Ave
Perkins Rd – north of Salem Rd
Nebraska Ave – south of 220th St
Hickory Ave @ 200th St
255th St – w of Racine Ave
320th St – w of New London Rd
270th St – w of Hwy 218
Cass Ave – s of 260th St