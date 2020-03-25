Henry County residents offered Call Center, Respiratory Center

Henry County Health Center has partnered regionally with Great River Health on a 24-hour public call center to provide answers to questions about COVID-19 and direct callers to area resources. The telephone number is 800-871-3313. Great River Health established this call center to support the medical needs of the region. HCHC is pleased to partner with Great River Health and Fort Madison Community Hospital to provide healthcare for those impacted by COVID-19 in Southeast Iowa.

The call center is staffed by registered nurses who can answer questions about respiratory symptoms and potential exposure to the illness.

In Henry County, callers who have a cough or difficulty breathing and a fever may be referred to the Henry County Respiratory Center Clinic, 407 S. White Street, Mt. Pleasant. The phone number is 319-385-5379 and appointments are required in order to be seen. This is a collaborative effort by the medical community of Henry County. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 am. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Patients with symptoms that are mild are encouraged to remain at home and self-quarantine for at least seven days or until they are fever-free without medication and have no symptoms for three days.

Where to go for more information