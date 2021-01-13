Henry County Public Health shares COVID-19 vaccine update

The Iowa Department of Public Health has released the following, more narrowly defined, eligible populations for Phase 1b:

Persons aged > 75years, OR the following populations vulnerable to high risk of exposure or severity of illness:

Individuals with disabilities living in home settings whom are dependent on attendant care staff, and their attendant care staff, if not otherwise vaccinated under Phase 1a.

Correctional facility staff and individuals incarcerated, including state and city or county operated facilities.

Staff of and individuals living in congregate settings, not covered by the first two bullets, including shelters, sober living homes, behavioral health treatment centers, and detention centers. College dormitories shall not be included as part of Phase 1B.

Where public health data indicates outbreaks or clusters of disease among food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing workers whom work in or live in congregate settings that do not allow for social distancing. For example, working in a meatpacking or manufacturing production line or migrant workers whom live in bunkroom style housing.

PK-12 school staff, early childhood education, and childcare workers. Sub-prioritization should consider persons who work with younger and at-risk children in care, to better ensure child-wellbeing and mitigate impact to parent workforce.

First responders (e.g., firefighters, police officers, and dependent adult abuse and child welfare social workers).

Inspectors responsible for health, life and safety, including those in hospital and long-term care settings, child, and food production safety.

Government officials, including staff, to ensure continuity of government, engaged in state business at the Iowa Capitol during the legislative session.

According to the state, vaccination of Phase 1B populations is expected to begin around the first of February and will take several weeks to complete. Please note – this timeline is subject to change. As soon as we know when more vaccine will arrive, Henry County Public Health will release information on special vaccine clinic days, times, and locations.

Public Health also reminds residents to be mindful of scams. If someone offers to put you on a waiting list or says you can pay to get your vaccine quicker, that is a scam. The vaccine is offered at no charge and Public Health will not ask for your social security number or financial information.

Unfortunately, we do not know when the rest of the public will be able to get the vaccine and we ask you to please be patient. The vaccine is just one tool in our toolbox, and it will take time for the entire population to be vaccinated. We need to keep practicing the other safety measures that are proven to work: wear a mask when around others, stay 6 feet apart from others, wash your hands often, and stay home when sick.

Getting the vaccine will help keep you and your family safe. Learn more and stay up to date at HealthyHenryCounty.org/covid where links to more information and news releases will be posted. You can also follow us at Facebook.com/HealthyHenryCounty for updated information.