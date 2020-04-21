Henry County Public Health Collecting Homemade Masks and Gowns

Henry County Public Health is now a centralized point of collection and distribution for homemade masks and gowns in Henry County. Please visit HealthyHenryCounty.org/PublicHealth/Donate to find guidance and templates for making and wearing masks and gowns. Once masks or gowns are ready to be donated, please drop off or mail to Public Health at 106 N. Jackson St., Ste 103, Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641. The office is open Monday – Friday 8am-4:30pm. Fabric and elastic may also be donated and if you need supplies to begin sewing, please call to check availability.

The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies). Healthcare professionals and emergency responders are also running low on masks and gowns. “We know there are many generous individuals already making and donating masks, but we wanted to create a central location to make it easier for those in need to find supplies,” says Lori Bolin, Public Health Nurse. If your local community already has a collection site, please let Public Health know so they can help direct people there also. If you need a mask for personal use or masks or gowns for a facility, please call 319-385-0779 or email PublicHealth@henrycountyiowa.us.

For up-to-date information from Iowa Department of Public Health related to COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/. For recent fact sheets, resources, and local organization updates, visit www.HealthyHenryCounty.org/PublicHealth.