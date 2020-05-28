Henry County Primary Polling Sites (note correction)

On June 2 the primary polling sites in Henry County will be open from 7 am to 9 pm in the same locations as usual. There will be extra precautions in place to safeguard the voting public. Here are the poll locations for the county cities and townships:

Northwest Precinct at Wayland City Hall for Jefferson Township and Wayne Township residents living west of James Ave, cities of Wayland, Coppock and Olds.

Northeast Precinct at the Winfield City Hall for Scott and Canaan Townships, Wayne Township residents living east of James Ave. Winfield and Mt. Union.

Central Precinct at the Henry County Emergency Management Building on West Washington Street in Mount Pleasant (correct location) for the townships of Trenton, Tippecanoe, Marion and Center and the cities of Rome and Westwood.

The four Mount Pleasant precincts vote at the Veterans Hall at the corner of Jackson and Monroe Streets.

Southwest Precinct votes at the Salem City Hall. These are the townships of Salem, and Jackson and the cities of Salem and Hillsboro.

Southeast Precinct poll is at the New London Community Center for New London Township, Baltimore Township and the City of New London.