Henry County Historic Preservation Commission Report

The Henry County Historic Preservation Commission met Wednesday May 15 at the Henry County Courthouse. Commissioners Todd Barton, Martha Francy, Joel Garretson, Faye Heartsill, Caroline Lehman, Larry Roth, and Mary Savage were in attendance as well as guests Pat White, Judy Rawson, and Kenny Duke.

April’s minutes were approved, as well as the treasurer’s report, and an invoice for work performed on the National Register of Historic Places project in Wayland. Commissioners Heartsill and Lehman will be attending the Iowa Preservation Summit in Newton on June 8.

The Mt Pleasant chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will be presenting a community service award to the commission on May 23 at Forest Home Cemetery at 5:15 pm. May is Preservation Month and the commissioners encourage all residents of the county to think about how they can help preserve the rich cultural and historical aspects of Henry County. Commissioners are planning to attend the 20th anniversary of the Winfield Museum on May 25 from 2-4 pm.

The final National Register of Historic Places nomination for the Samuel and Sarah Hulme house in Jefferson Township has been submitted to the State Historic Preservation Office. The National Park Service will now review the nomination and will likely approve in June or early July. The commission is waiting to hear back on a grant from the state to complete the other nominations in the Wayland area.

Several other projects are in the works by the commission including the mapping and identification of abandoned rail roads, and the updating of the inventory of the last remaining country school buildings in the county.

The next commission meeting is Wednesday June 19 at 1:00 pm at the courthouse