Henry County Historic Preservation Commission Meeting Report

(courtesy of Joel Garretson)

The Henry County Historic Preservation Commission held its monthly meeting at the Henry County Courthouse Wednesday June 20. The Commission is waiting to hear back from the State Historical Society on it’s grant application to seek nominations to the National Register of Historic Places in Wayland and Jefferson Township. The grant is in the final review process and awards should be posted as early as this week and no later than June 30.

There was a discussion about the old K-Line Railroad bed and how first hand knowledge and evidence of its route are quickly disappearing. Several ideas were discussed regarding marking the route and how this could become a potential future project for the Commission.

The public forum part of the meeting is always a fun and lively discussion of local history and upcoming events and presentations. Caroline Lehman said that the Dover Museum will be announcing a presentation on the old Pilot Grove Depot coming up in July. Pat White mentioned that Pioneer Cemetery Day is September 8 at the Irish Town (Woodlawn) cemetery. More details will be forthcoming by the Pioneer Cemetery Commission. And an interesting fact provided by R.L. Chrisinger; Did you know that the curvature of the earth is seven inches per mile and that the one mile section south of Swedesburg is perfectly flat? Something to think about the next time you’re driving by or on your way to the museum.

The next Historic Preservation Commission meeting is at the Swedesburg Heritage Museum on July 18, 2018.