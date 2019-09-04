Henry County Heritage Trust News

Henry County Heritage Trust held its monthly meeting Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in the Donald Young Library at the Henry County Museum in Mount Pleasant. Seven board members were able to attend: Waunita Gibbons, Terry McNair, David Van Allen, Ken Vandevoort, Mona Gates, David Gates and Pat White.

Special guest Ann Bailey presented a preliminary design for Henry County Heritage Trust’s new website. After months of work and input, the website is projected to launch in late 2019 or early 2020.

Plans are underway to host University of Iowa President Harreld and the physics department for a tour of the Van Allen House later in the fall. Reunion committees have arranged for museum tours: Class of 1969-September 7th; Class of 1959-September 28th and Class of 1956-October 12th. Thursday afternoons continue to be workdays at the museum. Volunteers have been sorting and organizing files of the county churches, rural schools and houses of Mount Pleasant for researching.

Glenda Campbell’s “History of Westwood” program on August 17th was well attended and very informative. Joe Campbell will be sharing his knowledge of Mount Pleasant’s Fire Department during a free presentation on Saturday, September 14th.

It was announced that grant money from the William and Donna Hoaglin Foundation has been received. The funds will be used for protective window covering throughout the museum.

Several significant donations were recently received: a photo album found in Cedar Falls, including dozens of original Will Dyall photos from the early 1900s; children’s clothing from the Van Allen family; a block of magnesium limestone found in Westwood, and 42 large, aerial photos of Mt. Pleasant industries during the 1970s.

Henry County Heritage Museum is open every Saturday afternoon, 1:00 – 4:00, May through October; any other times by appointment. The Van Allen House is open by appointment only. Admission is free; Donations are welcome. Contact 319-385-4983.