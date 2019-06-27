Henry County Health Center Foundation Golf Benefit Makes Major Change

MOUNT PLEASANT – Foundation Director Mark Hempen announces a major change to the HCHC Foundation Annual Golf Benefit.

“After meeting with committee members and the Foundation Board of Directors, we decided it was time for something a little different,” Hempen said. “The golf outing itself remains the same, but we are moving the evening dinner away from the event. Since its inception, there has been a dinner, then a live and silent auction open to the community at the end of the golf benefit. This year we are taking the former golf banquet in a new direction and a new date, Thursday, October 3rd.”

Banquet co-chair and Foundation Board member Sally Olson says it is important for people to understand the importance of HCHC in our community and how donor gifts make a difference. “We’ve renamed our golf dinner as the M.A.D. For HCHC Banquet – M.A.D. stands for Make A Difference. We hope this change will send the message that every gift to the Foundation makes a huge difference, and helps us move forward with our mission to support and fund important health related projects for HCHC,” Olson said.

“Funds raised at the M.A.D. For HCHC Banquet will be used to purchase new equipment for use at the Health Center,” Hempen said. “More specifically they will be used to purchase a lift unit for the pool in Rehabilitation Services, and a specialized microscope for ENT procedures. Our goal is to raise $20,000 for this project.”

Other events surrounding the M.A.D. For HCHC Banquet are planned and will be announced at a later date. For more information about the HCHC Foundation or the M.A.D. Banquet, contact Mark Hempen at 319-385-6541.

-30-