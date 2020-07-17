Henry County Fair Swine Show Results

The 2020 Henry County Fair Swine Show was held Friday morning. Grand Champion Market Swine was shown by Anna Anderson. Her Grand Champion Market Gilt gave her the overall win. The Reserve Grand Champion Market Swine honor went to Briar Bender’s Champion Market Barrow. The Reserve Champion Market Gilt was shown by Grace Sheets who also showed the Reserve Champion Commercial Guilt. The Champion Commercial Gilt was shown by Eli Miller. Eli also had the Reserve Champion Market Barrow.