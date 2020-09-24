Henry County Experiencing Community Spread of Virus

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Henry County has spiked again. About 30 new cases are being reported since Wednesday’s numbers were posted. Henry County Public Health Director Shelley Van Dorin said Thursday morning that cases at the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility are still affecting county numbers after testing was done there again yesterday. But she said there is now widespread community positivity. The 14 day average positivity percentage also went up from 17.7 percent Wednesday to 19.9 percent today. The prison numbers from September 14 are still affecting that. Van Dorin hopes that percentage will look better September 28 when those numbers no longer count. Van Dorin continues to emphasize wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings and practicing good personal hygiene.