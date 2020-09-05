Henry County Covid-19 Numbers Spike

On Friday the total number of positive cases of coronavirus reported in Henry County stood at 306 with 124 people recovered. Saturday morning that total number of positives jumped to 377. The 14 day average positivity rate went from 11. 4 to 13.8%. Bottom line….Henry County saw a spike of 71 additional cases, according to the Iowa coronavirus website. The number of positives at the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility, after 1,402 people were tested, stands at 151 cases among the offender population. Two more staff members tested positive for a total of 4.