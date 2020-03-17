Henry County Court House & Engineer’s Office Now Closed

The Henry County Board of Supervisors made the decision Tuesday morning to close the Henry County Court House. Doors are now locked. Anyone who needs to do business in any of the offices or departments should go to the County website. Information will be available there later Tuesday afternoon as to procedures to follow if you need to do business with the county.

Henry County Engineer’s Office is currently closed to the public until further notice. They will be available by phone at 319 385-0762 or email engineer@herycountyiowa.us. Office and Maintenance staff will maintain normal business hours unless directed otherwise.