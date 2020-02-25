Henry County Clash: WACO, New London Tango in Re-Re-Rematch

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Photo Courtesy: Andy Krutsinger, Sports Editor, Southeast Iowa Union)

KILJ — WACO just went through one Henry County school, tonight they’ll have to take down another if they want to keep their hopes of making the trek north to Wells Fargo Arena alive.

The only problem? Tonight’s foe is a little bit tougher.

That’s no slight to WACO’s first round opponent Winfield-Mount Union, who played WACO about as good as any team this season has in a 46-38 Warrior win.

It’s more of a tip of the cap to a New London Tiger team that’s found it’s footing as they’ve won their last five contests.

For the third time this season, these two Super Conference studs will meet, although tonight’s ante has been raised tenfold.

Win and you’re on to the district final.

Lose and you’re on to spring.

It’s a tough reality for two teams that have each taken turns flexing their muscles and imposing their will on the conference — and each other.

Lately, it’s been WACO doing just that.

The last time these teams sparred it was all WACO, as the Warriors pummeled New London into submission, leading 42-17 at halftime behind a monster 15 point, 22 rebound, nine assist effort from WACO senior Nik Coble.

The first meeting was a much more subdued 55-53 WACO win, their closest margin of victory of the year.

If you ask anyone from New London, they expect tonight’s game to play out much more like that first tilt.

And really, it’s for good reason.

New London has seemingly turned a corner and have barnstormed their opponents since that 70-44 drubbing by WACO:

W, 78-59 at West Burlington

W, 56-48 vs. Hillcrest Academy

W, 71-46 at Van Buren

W, 87-49 vs. Cardinal

W, 53-42 vs. Wapello

That’s an average margin of victory of a TempurPedic comfortable 20.2 points.

Their dynamic trio of Grant Swanson, Blaise Porter and Kade Benjamin has finally found the cohesiveness they’ve needed to simply out-physical their opponents, despite the youth movement of Porter and Benjamin — both freshman.

Porter has taken the league by storm in his rookie campaign averaging 16.7 points per game, while his classmate Benjamin is into double figures with 12 points per game.

That goes without mentioning the teams leading scorer and senior leader Grant Swanson who is up to 18 points per night and presents the toughest front-court challenge for WACO’s Nik Coble.

But, for all the hype and fanfare of New London’s young bulls, it’s hard to discredit what WACO has done this year: just win.

The Warriors are one of only four teams state-wide that are undefeated, in an elite club with Easton Valley, North Linn-Troy Mills and Van Meter.

The aforementioned Nik Coble is the biggest reason why.

For starters, you can’t hang with him on the glass.

He’s second in the state in all classes in rebounds with north of 13 per game.

He’s also an adept passer checking in 17th in 1A in assists per game.

Coble is the only guy who’s both top-5 in rebounds and top-20 in assists in 1A.

WACO goes as he goes, and that showed in the fourth quarter of their playoff opener against Winfield, where Coble went bananas.

Undoubtedly, WACO’s X-Factor is Italian foreign exchange student Pietro Vannini, who scores 12.5 points per game, but has been playing off the bench for Paul Kissell and company.

It’ll be interesting to monitor Vannini’s minutes in a game that figures to be hotly contested.

It’s unfortunate only one of these teams can move on, New London is finally showing signs of a dominant team (something very scary for area teams in the future) and WACO is simply State Tournament or bust.

This Henry County Clash is going to be one for the ages.

Tale of the Tape:

Who: #2 WACO (22-0) vs. (UR) New London (15-7)

Where: Father Minnett Gymnasium, Burlington-Notre Dame High School

When: 6:30 p.m., tonight

How to Listen: KILJ-FM, 105.5 and kilj.com, with Nathan Bloechl and the coach, Kent Bennett

What’s At Stake: A date with either Burlington-Notre Dame or Pekin in the district final. Win that and you’re on to Saturday’s substate final playing for your entry to the 1A State Tournament.

BCMoore Prediction: WACO by 7.5