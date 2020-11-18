Henry County Board of Supervisors Will Meet

Gary See, Vice-Chairman Marc Lindeen, Chairman Greg Moeller, Member

319-385-0759 319-385-0760 319-385-0761________

The Board meeting is open to the public but those who are interested in attending should call one of the numbers listed above and the Supervisor who answers will open the court house doors. The doors remain locked yet this week.

AGENDA

November 19, 2020

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:30 am – Jake Hotchkiss Secondary Road Department – Update.

Approve Claims

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates