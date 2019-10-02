Henry County Board of Supervisors Meeting Agenda

Henry County Board of Supervisors Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on October 2, 2019
AGENDA
October 3, 2019
Approve Agenda
Approve Minutes
Approve Claims
9:00 Department Head Meeting
9:30 Sheriff Rich McNamee
Hiring and Equipment Purchase
9:45 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer
Motion to approve final plans for J20 HMA paving project
Motion to approve right-of-way contract for J20 HMA paving project
Motion to approve funding agreement for J20 HMA resurfacing project
Other county discussion as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates