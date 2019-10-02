Henry County Board of Supervisors Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

October 3, 2019

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

Approve Claims

9:00 Department Head Meeting

9:30 Sheriff Rich McNamee

Hiring and Equipment Purchase

9:45 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer

Motion to approve final plans for J20 HMA paving project

Motion to approve right-of-way contract for J20 HMA paving project

Motion to approve funding agreement for J20 HMA resurfacing project

Other county discussion as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates