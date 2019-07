Henry County Board of Supervisors Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

July 16, 2019

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Resolution to Award Fuel Contract

9:15 Sarah Berndt, CDS

Sign and Approve ADDS Contract

9:30 Resolution to approve Transfer of

Lots in Salem to City of Salem

Approved the Assessors Homestead and

Military Applications

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates