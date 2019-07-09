Henry County Board of Supervisors Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

July 9, 2019

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update Open fuel bidsMotion to promote current employee to Equipment Operator IIMotion to hire two full-time employees

9:30 John Pullis, Conservation Monthly Update

9:45 Darin Stater, County Attorney Regarding Grant Funding

10:00 John Hansen Jail Project Job Update and Approve Pay Requests And Any Items Needing Action Tour of the New LEC

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates