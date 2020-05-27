Henry County Board of Supervisors Meeting Agenda

Written by Theresa Rose on May 27, 2020

AGENDA

 

May 28, 2020

 

Approve Agenda

 

Approve Minutes

 

Approve Claims

 

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Award contract for Henry-Lee street bridge replacement

 

9:15 Sarah Berndt, CDS Monthly Update

FY 21 Iowa Department of Public Health

County Substance Abuse Prevention Grant

 

9:30 Public Hearing

County Budget Amendment FY20

 

Other County Business as time allows

 

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates

 

