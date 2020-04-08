Henry County Board of Supervisors Meeting Agenda

Henry County Board of Supervisors Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on April 8, 2020
AGENDA
April 9, 2020
Approve Agenda
Approve Minutes
9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update
Resolution to purchase single axle dump truck
2 Motions to promote employee
9:15 Approve Resolution for Hiring of Asst County Attorney
9:20 Rich McNamee Discussion of Sheriff Department
9:30 Bids and accept one for Removal of Fence
Around Exercise Yard of the Old Jail
Other County Business as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates
May be viewed on Facebook at henry county board of supervisors