Henry County Board of Supervisors Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

 

March 26, 2020

 

Approve Agenda

 

Approve Minutes

 

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Open bids for the following:

230th Street box culvert replacement

Approve Hire of Summer Intern

Approve Dust Control Companies

 

9:30 Sarah Berndt, CDS Monthly Update

 

9:45Shelley Van Dorin On COVID-19

 

10:00 Discussion with HCHC regarding EMS

 

Other County Business as time allows

 

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates

 

May be viewed on Facebook at henry county board of supervisors