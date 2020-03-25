Henry County Board of Supervisors Meeting Agenda

Henry County Board of Supervisors Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on March 25, 2020
AGENDA
March 26, 2020
Approve Agenda
Approve Minutes
9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update
Open bids for the following:
230th Street box culvert replacement
Approve Hire of Summer Intern
Approve Dust Control Companies
9:30 Sarah Berndt, CDS Monthly Update
9:45Shelley Van Dorin On COVID-19
10:00 Discussion with HCHC regarding EMS
Other County Business as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates
May be viewed on Facebook at henry county board of supervisors