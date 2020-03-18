Henry County Board of Supervisors Meeting Agenda

The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session Thursday, March 19 at 9 am. Due to the closure of the Court House and in an effort to maintain social separation, details are being worked out for a live feed on Facebook thru the Henry County Board of Supervisors.

AGENDA

March 19, 2020

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

Approve Claims

9:30 3rd Reading of Amendment to Onsite Waste Water

Treatment and Disposal Systems and Approval

10:00 John Hanson update current pay request and general discussion

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates