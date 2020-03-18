Henry County Board of Supervisors Meeting Agenda

Henry County Board of Supervisors Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on March 18, 2020
The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session Thursday, March 19 at 9 am. Due to the closure of the Court House and in an effort to maintain social separation, details are being worked out for a live feed on Facebook thru the Henry County Board of Supervisors.
AGENDA
March 19, 2020
Approve Agenda
Approve Minutes
Approve Claims
9:30 3rd Reading of Amendment to Onsite Waste Water
Treatment and Disposal Systems and Approval
10:00 John Hanson update current pay request and general discussion
Other County Business as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates