Henry County Board of Supervisors Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

December 16, 2019

At Emergency Management Center

5:30 EMS Emergency Medical Services Committee Meeting

December 17, 2019

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

9:15 Approve Resolution of Interfund Transfers

General Basic to Secondary Road Funds

Community Betterment to Secondary Road Funds

10:00 Mike, Midwest Construction Consultant

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates